Contract renewal still at a standstill, Carabinieri unions furious

“After yet another meeting at the Public Functionthe Carabinieri and Financiers trade unions They are asking for the Government’s intervention to resolve the stalemate in the negotiations for the renewal of the 2022-2024 contract.

The insufficiency of the allocated resources and the intransigence shown by the employers’ counterpart towards the proposals of the staff representatives make – at least for the moment – the conclusion of the negotiation impossible.

The trade unions reiterate the urgency of meeting the Government to discuss and resolve the issues that remain unresolved, including: additional allowances, overtime, dedicated social security, financing of union secondments and industrial relations”. They declare this in a note, Exit, Yes cc, Nsc, Siulcc, Usmia CC, Useif, Silf.