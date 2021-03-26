D.Xabi Alonso, allegedly courted by Borussia Mönchengladbach, has extended his coaching contract at Real Sociedad San Sebastián for another year until 2022. The Basque club announced on Friday. This means that the 39-year-old world star’s commitment to Borussia has been shattered.

The former Bayern professional trains the reserve team in San Sebastián, with whom he is currently in first place in a season of the third Spanish division. “I want to continue growing with this project,” said Alonso, who, according to Spanish media reports, had several offers from larger clubs. One of them is said to have been from Gladbach.

“Bild” and “Sportbild” reported on Monday that Alonso will be the successor to Marco Rose, who is moving to Borussia Dortmund, for the new season. Both newspapers later put this into perspective and reported that Gladbach’s sports director Max Eberl was still in close talks with at least one other candidate.