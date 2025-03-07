The question of how much or whether the fans of FC Bayern are enthusiastic about the upcoming contract extension of their midfielder Joshua Kimmich will probably not be answered on Saturday. It indicates that the name Kimmich will not trigger jubilee storms when reading the lists before the game against Bochum – but this could not be used against the player. Because if you are not read aloud, you don’t get applause.

For the second time after the February games against Celtic Glasgow, his team has to play three games in six days, coach Vincent Kompany said on Friday in the press conference, “We do not complain, but we have to deal with it. And the most important thing is that all players are fresh ”. Therefore, it is “a need to use the whole squad”. This sounds very clear after the application of the rotation principle, which the trainer Ottmar Hitzfeld once devised for exactly such cases.

On Tuesday evening, the Munich team will attempt at the Champions League second leg in Leverkusen to move into the quarter-finals-the chances are good to excellent after the 3-0 in the first leg, but of course Bayern do not want to become reckless. To be on the safe side, you will protect some of your specialists in the game against Bochum, which is likely to be part of Kimmich, especially since he has just had a smaller thigh injury. In any case, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who, after his muscle fiber tear in the calf, will only be returned after the international break after his cheers.

So there should be no solemn Kimmich pretext in the stadium, whereby an official ceremonial would be quite appropriate after the effort of the past few weeks. In the chronology, it is difficult to tell who exactly which offer has made and then withdrawn. In this multi -tongued club, in the Kimmich case, there is more than ever statement against statement that, depending on the agenda of the parties, a wide variety of versions are in circulation. After all, it is now clear that Thursday has provided the final breakthrough in this case. Kimmich, 30, will be preserved and will shortly set its signature under a new, probably four -year -old contract.

On the day after the victory against Leverkusen, a mixed supervisory board/board member from Uli Hoeneß, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Herbert Hainer, Jan-Christian Dreesen, Michael Diederich and the sports director Max Eberl and Christoph Freund met on Sabener Strasse again to discuss the conditions that recently issued Eberl and Kimmich had. Not all officials were equally enthusiastic about the offer and players, it can be heard, but at the end of the day everyone agreed, with which the so -called ball, which Kimmich had played the bosses the evening before, was now back with the player. On the evening of Thursday, Kimmich, in turn, advised himself with familiar – and to whom the high gentlemen added his own yes again.

For sports director Max Eberl it actually says: Saving

“There is currently nothing to announce to Jo,” said Christoph Freund on Friday in the press conference, but the restraint is only a formal nature. To clarify there is still time and way of the announcement, and the legal support of the player should also bow to the papers again. It is quite possible that publication will only take place after the Champions League second leg.

Parallel to the challenging tasks in Bundesliga and Champions League can now continue to work on the compilation of the team at FC Bayern, which will successfully represent the club in the coming season. Not an easy task, especially for Max Eberl, who does not enjoy the same reputation for all upper bosses and bravely has to overcome a squad of the circle.

The contract extensions of Neuer, Davies, Musiala and Kimmich are even expensive for FC Bayern

Early the bosses wrote him a kind of savings course in the specification, Eberl has to work up what remained before his term. From the era of Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic, he has taken over an incredibly expensive squad, the maintenance of which even makes this mighty club troubled; Eberl’s job becomes particularly complicated because, on the one hand, he should reduce the costs, but at the same time keep the service providers. The contract extensions with Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, Manuel Neuer and now Joshua Kimmich first tied a spectacular amount of capital, and you can assume that Uli Hoeneß ‘appeal from last summer (“There is no longer any player, if not beforehand or three players go”).

“We want to keep up as Bayern Munich and still stay healthy financially,” said Christoph Freund on Friday about international competitiveness. But VfL Bochum comes before international competitiveness.