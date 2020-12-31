Marwin Hitz’s contract with BVB expires in six months. Initial discussions have already been held, but the outcome still seems to be open. The coming weeks will probably bring a decision. The big question is: does Hitz want to remain number two or rise to become a regular goalkeeper again?
Marwin Hitz has been under contract with Borussia Dortmund for two and a half years. The 33-year-old Swiss player has played 17 competitive games since then. But Hitz can’t get past compatriot Roman Bürki, even if Lucien Favre left the number one question open in the first half of the season.
Rather, Hitz is valued in Dortmund as a loyal and reliable substitute keeper who is always there when he is needed. However, the current working paper of the two-time Swiss national team expires next summer. Slowly but surely, both sides have to ask themselves the future question.
“We are in exchange.”
– Zorc about heat
BVB is obviously thinking about extending its contract. Sports director Michael Zorc had already had “one or the other conversation” with the veteran, he told the kicker. “We’ll get together again in the next few weeks,” Zorc continued.
The big question will be how Hitz plans his future. Does he want to stay in Dortmund, with a top German club, without realistic prospects for the number one post? Or does he want to switch back to a club where he is regularly in the can?
Just like before he switched to BVB. In Augsburg, Hitz was the clear number one and played a whopping 157 games for FCA in five years.
Hitz will have to be aware of this in the near future. It’s hard to imagine that BVB will wait until the summer to clarify the goalkeeper question. If Hitz wants to play a bigger role again, it would not be without risk. After all, last summer showed how difficult the goalkeeping market is right now.
