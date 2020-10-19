Sergio Agüero is back! In good time for the start of the Champions League group stage Manchester City Count on his goalscorer again – but how much longer? Pep Guardiola leaves an extension of the Argentine open.
Agüero has been chasing goals for the Cityzens since 2011. The 32-year-old is not only a living legend at Man City, but also the club’s record scorer with 254 competitive goals. It is all the more important that the brawny attacker cured his protracted knee injury and made his comeback in the 1-0 win against Arsenal last weekend. And not only from the perspective of the Skyblues, but also from that of the player.
Because despite Agüero’s merits, it is apparently far from certain that his contract, which expires in 2021, will be extended. After the Arsenal game, his coach caused a stir. “The most important thing is that Sergio comes back in good physical shape, finds his rhythm, doesn’t hurt himself anymore and plays well. We know what he means to us, we appreciate him very much,” said Pep Guardila (via MEN), “but now, like all of us, including me, he has to show that we deserve to be allowed to stay here.”
“After that, the club and of course I decide [wie es weitergeht]. But when he gets back to his level and we have no doubts about it, then of course he is a player who can stay until he makes a decision [zu gehen]. ”
Quite clear words from Pep, who made it clear that the injury-prone Agüero does not have a free ticket and will have to prove himself again in the coming weeks and months. But of course Guardiola also knows that the Argentine can help any team in the world if he is fit: “Because he is unique, his numbers … he is important for us, the fans and for everyone better, we feel safer. We missed him a lot at important moments last season. Now it’s good news for us that he is back. ” How much longer depends mainly on how quickly Agüero finds his old level – and of course whether he stays healthy.
