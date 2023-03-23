Pregnancy should always be a free choice. To postpone or avoid pregnancy, contraceptive methods are important alternatives. However, the choice can still cause doubts and generate insecurities.

“After the development of the first contraceptive pill [em 1960], the industry sought to expand contraceptive methods and modified drug dosages, to achieve the minimum hormone dosage capable of having the proper action. This change helped to reduce the side effects in women, without losing the effectiveness of the product”, explains Anamarya Rocha, gynecologist and sexologist, from the JK Estética Avançada clinic.

The professional defends the conscious choice of the contraceptive method for “women of reproductive age (who have already menstruated), who have started or will start sexual activities”. In this regard, she highlights the importance of knowing the available options, hormonal and non-hormonal, which are divided into medications, procedures, devices and behaviors.

With information from the gynecologist, check below the differences between contraceptive methods and know how to choose the best option for you.

Hormone-free birth control methods

“Non-hormonal contraceptive methods maintain female ovulation. Therefore, those who use them remain with their menstrual cycles, if they do not suffer from any hormonal disease, such as polycystic ovary syndrome, for example”, explains the gynecologist, who is also a specialist in intimate aesthetics.

Among these options, male or female condoms are the most popular, in addition to being the only ones capable of preventing sexually transmitted infections (STIs), such as HIV/AIDS and viral hepatitis B and C, for example. Therefore, the recommendation is to use it for both vaginal, anal and oral penetration.

Anamarya advises that this type of barrier contraceptive be combined with other methods. “With the exception of the copper or copper-silver IUD, the risk of failure with non-hormonal birth control methods is greater than with hormonal options,” she explains.

In addition to the condom, the hormone-free group includes: spermicide, contraceptive sponge, cervical cap and diaphragm; options must be inserted deep into the vagina by the woman herself.

In this group, the emphasis on effectiveness is for copper or copper with silver IUDs; both are inserted into the uterus by a gynecologist after performing some tests.

Hormonal contraceptive methods

The doctor reinforces that “hormonal methods, although they alter menstrual cycles, are the ones that have high rates of effectiveness in preventing pregnancy”. Options include the birth control pill (oral medication), Mirena or Kyleena IUD (inserted into the uterus, in a gynecological office), monthly and quarterly injections, implanon (subdermal implant), vaginal ring (inserted into the vagina), contraceptive patch (attached to the skin ) and other recent hormonal implant options.

The choice of hormonal methods requires gynecological indication, based on individual evaluations. According to Anamarya, it is necessary to consider some factors, such as “menstrual flow, presence of an underlying disease such as endometriosis, planning whether or not to have children in the long or short term, if there is any difficulty in remembering to take the medication, if you suffer TPM or not [tensão pré-menstrual]if you have any change in libido or sexual desire, among others”.

How to choose the best contraceptive method

To choose the best one for you, you should consider the specifics of each option and relate them to your own expectations and realities. Therefore, the gynecologist guarantees that “there is no best contraceptive method”.

“What we can conclude is that there are more effective methods and others less effective, hormonal or non-hormonal, long-term or short-term, which protect or not against STIs. The choice of the best method for each woman should be individualized, based on her needs, desires and effectiveness. Talk to your gynecologist, he/she will understand her needs and help you make the choice that best fits your routine”, reiterates Anamarya.