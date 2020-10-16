D.ass the birth control pill, the most popular contraceptive in German women, can have a dramatic effect on the psyche of its users is no secret. Nevertheless, it seems to scare only a few. The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices and several pharmaceutical companies have now announced: In the future, hormonal contraceptives such as the pill are to receive a warning about depression and even suicidal thoughts.

That her psychological problems could be caused by the birth control pill – that thought didn’t occur to Nicole B. either when she collapsed in Düsseldorf Airport in August 2016.