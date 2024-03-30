Contraception | Canada plans to offer free birth control for women

In the reform, free contraceptive methods include, for example, IUDs and birth control pills.

Canada's the government plans to offer free contraception to all women of reproductive age, which total about nine million. The deputy prime minister told about it Chrystia Freeland on Saturday.

It is the biggest change in the health care system in decades and it also includes the reimbursement of the costs of diabetes drugs.

“Women should be able to choose the contraception they need without worrying about the cost. This is how we make birth control methods free”, the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote in the X message service.

Reformation the schedule or its total costs have not yet been announced.

The reform also requires the approval of various regional governments in Canada. Alberta and Quebec have already announced that they will not participate in the reform.

Other medicines are also planned to be added to the reform as it progresses over the next few years. The reform is based on an agreement made by Trudeau's Liberal Party with the New Democratic Party that supports it, which promised to support the Liberals in the minority government until the fall of 2025. The condition for granting the support was that the government starts the drug reform immediately.

In British Columbia, for example, birth control pills and IUDs have been free since last year.