The presentation of the “1st Report on illicit trade in the tobacco and E-cig sector” created by Eurispes, in collaboration with the Agromafie Observatory Foundation and with the contribution of Philip Morris Italia. The elaboration of the Report is the result of the work carried out by the Table MACISTE (Monitoring Agromafias Contrasting Illicit Tobacco and E-cig Sectors), coordinated by the Foundation and which every year involves the major players in the industry nationwide to give back an exhaustive picture of the criminal phenomenon in the tobacco sector. Representatives of the Police Forces, of the Customs and Monopolies Agency, of the Investigative Directorate and of the District Anti-Mafia Directorate, experts in the sector and members of the Scientific Committee of the Agromafie Foundation were called to participate in the working tables. Furthermore, various representatives of the competent Ministries took part in the various tables, including: the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy.

According to the latest data collected, presented during the meeting, in 2021 Italy confirmed itself as best practices at European level, with a consumption of 1.4 billion illicit cigarettes, equal to 2.2% of the total, compared to a European average of 8.1%. There was also a drop of 1.2 percentage points compared to 2020, against a European trend of growth – in the same period – by 0.3 percentage points: a result that is possible thanks to the constant commitment and effectiveness of the action law enforcement and deterrence carried out by the Police Forces and the Customs and Monopolies Agency. At national level, the loss of revenue linked to the offense was 272 million euros (-36% compared to 2020, equal to a recovery of around 100 million euros on an annual basis).

For Ettore Prandini, National President of Coldiretti and of the Agromafie Observatory Foundation, who attended the event, «cofighting illegality is important to protect a sector such as that of Made in Italy tobacco production which has the primacy at European level. A primacy achieved thanks also to the tool of supply chain agreements which have marked a decisive turning point in terms of quality, transparency and product innovation. But the fight against criminal phenomena also helps to defend the health of consumers against the risks associated with the lack of controls».

«MACISTE returns a very important photograph for everything related to the criminal phenomena related to smuggling. 2021 saw a drop in the consumption of smuggled products in our country and it’s a good sign but we must move forward in this direction” – is the comment of Marco Hannappel, President and CEO of Philip Morris Italywho added: “Philip Morris is and will always remain at the forefront of all actions to combat illicit trade and smuggling».

Gian Maria Fara, President of Eurispespoints out: “What has held back the spread of illegal tobacco trafficking in Italy has been and is above all the progressive capacity for control and repression shown by the forces of order, as well as the effective attention paid to the phenomenon by the responsible authorities (in particular the Guardia di Finanza, the Arma dei Carabinieri, State Police, Customs and Monopolies Agency, DDA and the National Anti-Mafia and Anti-Terrorism Attorney)».

Gian Carlo Caselli, President of the Scientific Committee of the Agromafie Observatory Foundation, observes: «The survey aims to provide an in-depth picture of the phenomenon of illicit trade in the tobacco sector – raw and processed – and related implications. The issue of the offenses in question is not sufficiently present in the public debate despite the strong negative effects of the phenomenon on a national level and international. The survey is part of the institutional research and study activities of the Observatory, in the awareness that any recovery of legality is an advantage for the community to which we belong.

The event was attended by: Vincenzo GesmundoGeneral secretary Coldiretti; Gian Carlo Caselli, President of the Scientific Committee “Agromafia Observatory Foundation”; Gian Maria FaraPresident Eurispes; Marco HannappelPresident and Chief Executive Officer of Philip Morris Italy; Charles Ricozziformer General CA Guardia di Finanza e Coordinator of the MACISTE Working Table; Gennaro MasielloPresident of ONT; Francis Grecoformer Public Prosecutor of Milan e Europe Project Manager of the Agromafia Observation Foundation; the closing intervention was entrusted to Ettore PrandiniNational President Coldiretti and of Agromafia Observatory Foundation.

Friuli-Venezia Giulia continues to discount its proximity to the Slovenian market, historically characterized by lower prices for cigarettes compared to the Italian market, positioning itself above the national average with an illicit cigarette trade rate of 19%. Alexander Muzina, President of Coldiretti Trieste declares: “Today still an opportunity to demonstrate the goodness of the relationship between primary production and the processing industry based on elements such as transparency and control of the supply chain. These are values ​​that protect the made in Italy, both for the territories dedicated to production and for the territories that host the transformation industry”.

In collaboration with Philip Morris Italy