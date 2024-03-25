Contraband Police is a border police simulator that is getting great reviews on Steamwith more than 800,000 copies sold for Net revenues which exceeded 10 million dollars. This was revealed by Krzysztof Kostowski, the CEO of the publisher PlayWay, who also explained how 75% of the revenues will go to CrazyRocks, the Polish development studio that created the game.
Other interesting numbers say that 34% of the 145,900 copies sold in the last three months were purchased in the United States. Furthermore, Contraband Police is on more than 800,000 wishlists, which suggests that it could sell well in the long term.
Other data
The trend of the sales from launch to today:
- 49,000 copies – March 10, 2023;
- 100,000 copies – March 13, 2023;
- 200,000 copies – March 22, 2023;
- 300,000 copies – April 19, 2023;
- 400,000 copies – July 3, 2023;
- 500,000 copies – August 25, 2023;
- 600,000 copies – November 4, 2023;
- 670,000 copies – December 22, 2023;
- 800,000 copies – March 19, 2024.
It must then be said that i development costs of Contraband Police were not very high: around 450,000 euros. They recovered in their first two days on the market, saving Crazy Rocks from bankruptcy.
For those wondering, Contraband Police has been very well received by players: 95% of the more than 13,000 reviews currently on Steam expresses a positive opinion.
