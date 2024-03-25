Contraband Police is a border police simulator that is getting great reviews on Steamwith more than 800,000 copies sold for Net revenues which exceeded 10 million dollars. This was revealed by Krzysztof Kostowski, the CEO of the publisher PlayWay, who also explained how 75% of the revenues will go to CrazyRocks, the Polish development studio that created the game.

Other interesting numbers say that 34% of the 145,900 copies sold in the last three months were purchased in the United States. Furthermore, Contraband Police is on more than 800,000 wishlists, which suggests that it could sell well in the long term.