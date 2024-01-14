Contraband could finally show up in 2024according to reports from Middleagegamegy on XNC Podcast, which also reported no details on the Xbox exclusive by Avalanche Studios, pointing out that it is a truly valid title.
According to what was reported during the podcast, the leaker in question knows someone who has had the opportunity to play to Contraband for a testing period of about 2 weeks, who reported that it “fuels the hype for this game, because it's amazing.”
Apparently, Contraband supports the 8 player multiplayer in cooperative mode, as well as various other game types. It has a particular setting, inspired by the 70s, as we also understood by seeing the first official trailer at E3 2021.
Contraband's time may have come
In fact, we've seen virtually nothing else about this interesting game since then, so the time may be ripe for one presentation: according to the leaker in question, this should take place during 2024, even if there are no more precise indications in this regard.
The gameplay It would include spectacular vehicle chases, but the game wouldn't be all about them and it wouldn't just be about driving, it would also include several game mechanics in a composite gameplay.
Contraband would resemble series like Hazzard, or games like Battlefield Hardline, Driver and PayDay in some aspects, creating a mixture of the characteristics of these. It is currently in a phase between alpha and betawith a release period that is not yet known or defined.
