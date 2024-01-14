Contraband could finally show up in 2024according to reports from Middleagegamegy on XNC Podcast, which also reported no details on the Xbox exclusive by Avalanche Studios, pointing out that it is a truly valid title.

According to what was reported during the podcast, the leaker in question knows someone who has had the opportunity to play to Contraband for a testing period of about 2 weeks, who reported that it “fuels the hype for this game, because it's amazing.”

Apparently, Contraband supports the 8 player multiplayer in cooperative mode, as well as various other game types. It has a particular setting, inspired by the 70s, as we also understood by seeing the first official trailer at E3 2021.