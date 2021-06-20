This year we have enjoyed an E3 with very little to teach: companies doing lectures when there is nothing to teach, or just to teach a single degree. Undoubtedly, for the next year, ESA will have to rethink E3 in another way, or else it could end up disappearing. Although it has left some with a bittersweet feeling, many of us enjoyed as children during the Xbox and Bethesda conference, which for many was the main event of E3. Game after game, showing gameplay and release dates, and with a Game Pass service making its way into the industry, Phil Spencer and the Xbox team were able to provide users with what they asked for: titles to play.

During the Xbox and Bethesda conference there were several surprises between both announcements, such as Starfield, or Forza Horizon 5, who took a lot of the attention of the conference, thanks to the excellent work that Playground Games showed. But not only did it stay there, and it is that Xbox showed us the odd new and exclusive IP that, even being in early stages of development, makes us dream of what it can become. Today we come to talk about Contraband and Redfall, and what to expect from the 2 new Xbox exclusive IPs.

What we know about Redfall, the new IP created by Arkane Studios

When Xbox bought ZeniMax Media, it didn’t just take it to the studios that created franchises like Fallout or Doom. Within the purchase, came one of the most beloved studios by the public, thanks to the quality and how really good their works are. We are talking about Arkane Studios, creators of franchises such as Dishonored, Prey (2017) or this next Redfall. Arkane is known within the industry for the meticulous gameplay down to the smallest detail that all his titles have, an incredibly talented level design (THAT level of Dishonored 2 that everyone remembers …) or the great, charismatic and unique art style that accompanies each title of this study.

With this cool resume, it wasn’t much of a surprise that Phil Spencer decided to close the Xbox conference with the first CGI trailer of the new IP created by Arkane Austin (Prey’s developer studio). Although it was a trailer with rhythm, full of action, moments of comedy, tension and the appearance of vampires that will make things really difficult for us, we can’t get much out of it, except that it will be released in the summer of 2022. Arkane made it clear that it will be an open world game, taking place in the American town of Redfall. Also, it will be a 4-person cooperative shooter, or if we prefer, we can play alone, taking control of one of the 4 characters that we see in the trailer. Playable it will be an Arkane title, with careful, frantic gameplay, with many powers at our disposal and a gunplay as seen in Prey, something that is a very good sign.

Speaking of the plot that will be told in the title, Arkane has given very little information (it is obvious), but everything there is on the official website of Redfall. It is explained to us that, due to a failure in a scientific experiment, these vampires were created, who will be our enemies those to defeat, along with their ranks of human followers. The vampires want to darken the sun, but there we will be, controlling one of the 4 characters that the trailer presented to us, to stop their feet. We will have to wait for Arkane to decide to teach us more to know more details of the titleWhich, to be honest, looks like it will have Arkane’s DNA all over the place, and that’s a very good thing.

What we know about Contraband, the new IP created by Avalanche Studios

Not only did we have the surprise of Arkane’s new IP, since Xbox Game Studios, in collaboration with Avalanche Studios (creators of the Just Cause franchise) presented in a short trailer where not much information was given his new Xbox exclusive IP: Contraband. If Redfall did not have a large amount of information, Contraband there is much less. What was clear to us in the trailer was that the title will focus on the cooperative adventure in a free world. In this free world located on a fictional island in Southeast Asia, our mission will be to carry out a series of robberies to get our loot, with help from our weapons, gadgets and vehicles.

But we have already been informed that the use of weapons will be our last escape routeas we do not want to endanger either the getaway vehicle or the cargo. That is why much emphasis will be placed on the planning of the robbery, to avoid unnecessary clashes with the enemy gangs, who will want to eliminate us to keep the loot. Avalanche has confirmed that Sea of ​​Thieves has been an inspiration to carry out the cooperative part by Contraband. It makes our mouths water to think that Avalanche can combine the madness of Just Cause, with the cooperation of Sea of ​​Thieves, carrying out robberies with a group of friends. It’s certainly a game to look forward to.

What we expect from Redfall

Knowing what Arkane Austin has in hand with this new IP, it is very easy to start dreaming of what it could become, and more considering the quality of its previous titles. Dreaming is free, and that’s why we believe that Arkane has the opportunity to sign one of his best work ever done. With that gloomy and at the same time fun setting, with that cooperative section, they can get to do a title that really squeezes and makes cooperation necessary between the different team members (as we could see in the trailer). But it also has to be possible to have an effective playable experience being just one person, since many people prefer to play alone. Arkane games have always been single player, so we don’t doubt for a second that they will leave the solo experience nickel-plated.

Moving on to the world, characters and history that Redfall presents us, Arkane he has to give us reasons why we want to fight for the liberation of the people. They have to present us with a story that hooks us and moves us forward to want to discover more about what happened in Redfall, accompanied by a world that feels alive, with diverse stories spread around town as side quests or simply, in documents. Being the responsible team at Prey, we have no doubt that they have enough experience to be able to create this, and more. Just wait until summer 2022 so we can get our hands on this highly anticipated title and put an end to the vampire menace that lurks in the town of Redfall.

What we expect from Contraband

With this new IP, Avalanche has the perfect opportunity to create a novel cooperative experience. There aren’t many heist games on the market (just Payday or, if you hurry me, GTA Online heists), but with Contraband and its free world, they can create an experience with immense freedom for the player, letting you create the entire plan, down to the smallest detail. Taking advantage of the free world they present, they can give a lot of play to the way in which they deal with each robbery, even play one several times, trying different combinations to be able to leave with the loot and the whole group unscathed.

What’s more, can learn from what Sea of ​​Thieves has done and the scalability it has had from its launch to this day, adding a very insane amount of content. And this approach to “weapons will be the last resort” promises a lot, since it is not the same to enter shooting and do everything as if it were just another shooter, than not to stop and follow a plan with a head so that everything goes as it should. Contraband promises a lot, and can give us a cooperative experience that is on another level, beating Payday, which is the heist game par excellence. Hopefully and Avalanche create an open world map with infinite possibilities to face the robberies, and that is visually beautiful. We do not ask for more, although we know that this is already a lot.

Conclusions

Xbox has two very talented IPs behind it, and with a trajectory ahead that can set precedents when it comes to cooperative play. Both Arkane Austin and Avalanche Studios have already shown what they are capable of, and with the financial support of Xbox behind them, they will be able to create the works they had in mind from the beginning, and offer us totally unique, fun, and original experiences. Xbox has made it clear that it has exclusives, and the best thing is that we have yet to see them in motion.