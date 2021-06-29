Konami has announced Contra Returns, a new game in the veteran run-and-gun series exclusively for mobile devices.

It’s developed by TiMi Studio, the Tencent subsidiary behind mobile game behemoths Call of Duty: Mobile and Honor of Kings. Contra Returns is due out 26th July on the Google Play and Apple Store.

Konami said Contra Returns offers “an authentic new take” on the series. Expect over 200 levels, new game modes including One Live Mode, and 1v1 and 3v3 modes.

Based on the debut trailer above (which includes over a minute of live action showing a couple of muscle-bound men cosplaying as Bill Rizer and Lance Bean, the two playable Contra characters), Contra Returns has the side-scrolling shooter gameplay the series is known for, with two-person teams and alien bosses.

Contra had a couple of releases in 2019 after an eight-year break. Contra Anniversary Collection, which includes the likes of Contra and Super Contra, came out in June that year. Then, in September 2019, Konami published run-and gun game Contra: Rogue Corps. Now, two years later, we have this.

Ah well! Now seems like a good time to watch Digital Foundry Retro’s wonderful video on Contra 3 on SNES, below: