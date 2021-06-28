Against is one of the game series most loved by players, and over the years it has had several installments. Some luckier than others, and now, a new one is on the way.

Is about Contra Returns, developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by Konami. The aforementioned study is quite well known, since it is responsible for Call of Duty: Mobileas well as the newest Pokémon Unite.

Contra Returns started with his pre-registrations

According to what was announced this week, the game will be the classic run and gun with action items. Since June 27 pre-registrations began to be able to enjoy it on mobile platforms such as iOS Y Android.

For that you have to go to the Google Play Store Y App Store from Manzana. In this way it is possible to acquire a series of exclusive rewards. So if this game catches your attention you better do that process soon.

The good thing is that they have enough time to do it, since Contra Returns will be available until July 26. The launch is planned to be simultaneous on mobiles.

What’s new about this installment of the series? It is supposed to offer an enriched experience thanks to its graphic quality, gameplay improvements and other options. Equally, players can look forward to completely new characters and an interesting story.

The game will be available before the end of July

Something that this game will also have are customizable weapons. As you play it is possible to unlock skills, while advancing through the levels that this adventure comprises.

Regarding the latter, it has more than two hundred available, which can be enjoyed through various game modes. Among them is the modality One Life, as well as others of a competitive nature, where they face 1 vs. 1 and up to 3 vs. 3.

In addition to weapons, it is also possible to customize players and teams. TiMi Studio Group Y Konami have thought of various ways to convert Contra Returns as an unforgettable experience for the players.

The website of the game are already online, where a lot of new information is available. Equally, account on Twitter official. It is to be imagined that this title will have a prolonged support over the years.

Source: Press Release.



