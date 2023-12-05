KONAMI And WayForward have released a trailer and new details for the protagonists of Contra: Operation Galuga. In this new chapter of the franchise we will be able to choose between six different playable characters, namely:

Bill Rizer – Field leader of the Contra unit, who possesses extraordinary physical gifts. He is extremely skilled with every type of weapon and is an excellent strategist.

– Field leader of the Contra unit, who possesses extraordinary physical gifts. He is extremely skilled with every type of weapon and is an excellent strategist. Lance Bean – Infallible sniper and skilled with machinery. He was a member of the guerrilla before being recruited by Bill.

– Infallible sniper and skilled with machinery. He was a member of the guerrilla before being recruited by Bill. Ariana – Extremely skilled warrior from the Galuga Archipelago. After her village is nearly destroyed by Red Falcon’s attack, she sets out on a solo war against enemy forces.

– Extremely skilled warrior from the Galuga Archipelago. After her village is nearly destroyed by Red Falcon’s attack, she sets out on a solo war against enemy forces. Lucia – Commander of the Earth Marine Corps also skilled in the field. His effectiveness in battle is comparable to his strategic skills.

– Commander of the Earth Marine Corps also skilled in the field. His effectiveness in battle is comparable to his strategic skills. Lt. Stanley Ironside – A veteran who leads an armed platoon of the GX Army. He uses a Hercules-style exosuit which makes him even more powerful.

– A veteran who leads an armed platoon of the GX Army. He uses a Hercules-style exosuit which makes him even more powerful. Probotector – Autonomous robots used by the Contra unit. Thanks to their technology, they are as skilled in the field as human agents.

I remind you that Contra: Operation Galuga will be available in early 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Contra: Operation Galuga – Character Trailer

Source: KONAMI Street Gematsu