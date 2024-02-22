During yesterday's Nintendo Direct, Konami also announced the return of the historic Contra series with a new chapter entitled Contra: Operation Galugapresented with a trailer and with one demo available right now.
The game was already presented last December with a trailer by Konami, now there is one release date precise and set for March 12, 2024 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series
As we can see from the trailer, it is one scrolling shooter with classic 2D structure and 3D graphics.
Contra: Operation Galuga takes up the classic tradition of the series with a setting very similar to period titles, with the possibility of playing in two-player cooperative multiplayer.
A return to origins
To better experience what it is, Konami has published a demo available from today on all the expected platforms, thus allowing you to immediately experience first-hand what this return to the origins consists of.
Despite the application of modern 3D graphics, the structure seems to have remained the classic scrolling shooter one, with a hell of explosions and bullets filling the screen, platform action, many enemies and disturbing bosses.
In essence, a “run and gun” shooter from times gone by, although obviously the charm of bitmaps in this genre remains quite distant from these new experiments. In any case, it is a faithful return to the origins in terms of structure and mechanics, from what we can see.
