During yesterday's Nintendo Direct, Konami also announced the return of the historic Contra series with a new chapter entitled Contra: Operation Galugapresented with a trailer and with one demo available right now.

The game was already presented last December with a trailer by Konami, now there is one release date precise and set for March 12, 2024 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series

As we can see from the trailer, it is one scrolling shooter with classic 2D structure and 3D graphics.

Contra: Operation Galuga takes up the classic tradition of the series with a setting very similar to period titles, with the possibility of playing in two-player cooperative multiplayer.