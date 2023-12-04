Contra: Operation Galuga was presented with a trailer by WayForward Technologies e Konami: this is a new episode of the classic action shooter series, coming out in early 2024 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.
A few years after the mediocre Contra: Rogue Corps, the Japanese publisher has decided to also relaunch this franchise of his calling into play a development team that is decidedly expert with two-dimensional experiences.
The video of Contra: Operation Galuga promises lots of action, a large number of playable characters in addition to the traditional Bill and Lance, as well as weapons and upgrades galore: all the ingredients of the classic.
The return of Konami
There has been talk for years about how Konami has a catalog of extraordinary value in terms of intellectual properties, but for several years now it seems to have completely forgotten about it, concentrating its efforts on productions very distant from the world of video games, see for example the pachinko business .
However, things have changed and it seems that the company intends to finally exploit its many treasures, from Silent Hill to Metal Gear Solid, passing through classics such as Contra and Castlevania.
