Contra: Operation Galuga was presented with a trailer by WayForward Technologies e Konami: this is a new episode of the classic action shooter series, coming out in early 2024 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

A few years after the mediocre Contra: Rogue Corps, the Japanese publisher has decided to also relaunch this franchise of his calling into play a development team that is decidedly expert with two-dimensional experiences.

The video of Contra: Operation Galuga promises lots of action, a large number of playable characters in addition to the traditional Bill and Lance, as well as weapons and upgrades galore: all the ingredients of the classic.