On June 20, the world celebrates World Refugee Day annually, which was designated by the United Nations to honor refugees around the world, and to cultivate sympathy and understanding for their suffering. On this occasion, we should talk about the pioneering role of the UAE in supporting refugee issues, which is basically an authentic culture that stems from a firm belief in the necessity of solidarity with the afflicted peoples, who were subjected to crises, disasters and wars, which caused their departure from their lands, and their dispersion in other regions, far from stability. livelihood and human security in all its forms.
Since its founding in 1971, the UAE has spared no effort in providing a helping hand to refugees and the afflicted around the world, providing them with the necessities of a decent life, including financial, health and food assistance, and establishing development projects that facilitate their access to decent services.
The UAE has set unique examples of giving and hastening to provide relief to refugees and the afflicted, including the immediate response to the appeal for relief to those affected by earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, which included sending search and rescue teams, and launching an air bridge of aid, as part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, during which he was transported About 2,107 tons of medical, food and relief aid, in addition to the establishment of two integrated field hospitals.
Another recent example of providing aid and assistance to refugees and the afflicted is the UAE sending tens of tons of food and medical aid to Ukrainian refugees and displaced persons affected by war conditions, with the state affirming its support for all efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis.
During the “Corona” pandemic, which constituted a health disaster around the world and exacerbated the suffering of refugees, the UAE was proactive in extending a helping hand to the world’s refugees, by enabling them to obtain medical supplies and vaccination campaigns, which strengthened the capabilities of many governments of countries hosting refugees.
Also, a clear example is the UAE’s support for Syrian refugees during the Syrian crisis, through huge aid worth more than one billion dollars inside Syria and in the refugee camps, which included providing shelter, food and health aid, or through establishing hospitals and building camps, such as the Emirati-Jordanian camp in Jordan, and refugee camps. In Iraqi Kurdistan and in Greece, decent livelihoods are provided for them.
Another aspect also preceded these initiatives, represented in providing all forms of support to the Palestinian people, whether through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees “UNRWA”, or contributing to supporting them and improving their lives in refugee camps, and enabling them to obtain services that support their stability, whether in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank, or the Gaza Strip.
The UAE has been proactive in standing by the refugees and the afflicted around the world, until it has become an honorable example of giving and giving to be followed, and it is working to continue this original approach with all seriousness and diligence.
