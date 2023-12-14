Home page World

Good news for winter fans: The snow line is falling in various regions of Germany. With consequences for the flood situation in the south.

Munich – While the Danube rain and thaw continue to cause tension in Bavaria, cold and moist air from the north promises to stabilize the weather situation. So far, experts are still expecting this winter to be the “coldest phase since 2010”. In any case, new forecasts indicate wintry conditions in the coming days.

Weather in Germany: Winter is coming back – heavy snowfall in the north

We can look forward to wintry conditions from the north. Loud weather.com A new high pressure area over Germany is causing a change: snowfall will occur at higher altitudes in the north-east and in the middle of Germany as early as Thursday night (December 14th).

At the end of the week the snow will move further south, which means constant snowfall in the Alps until Friday (December 15th). The temperature also drops accordingly. There is a risk of slippery roads throughout Germany at night. On Friday, temperatures between five and zero degrees can be expected in the southern regions and central Germany during the day. While it is initially expected to snow in the north, the high pressure area also promises good news for snow fans in the south.

This also offers similar prospects German Weather Service (DWD). In the north, northeast and east in particular, an increasing risk of black ice can be expected on the nights of December 14th and 15th. Towards the end of the week it would get warmer again in northern Germany, while it would get colder in the south:

Thursday, December 14th 4 to -4 degrees (danger of slippery conditions) Friday, December 15th 6 to -4 degrees Saturday December 16th 8 to -5 degrees

High pressure area in Germany – flood situation in the south is easing

While the snowfall limit in the Alps is expected to drop to around 800 meters and up to 30 centimeters of fresh snow is expected, the experts at the weather portal are giving the all-clear for the flood situation in southern Germany. As the weather changes, the amount of precipitation also stabilizes and the worst is over. Apart from that, according to the forecast, continuous snowfall is to be expected in some places.

Meteorologists are looking excitedly at the pattern of high and low pressure areas over Germany. Some, like meteorologist Jan Schenk, see this as the key to a white Christmas in Germany: “This pattern is relatively set, but we don't know exactly where it will be. Further west would mean a warm, green Christmas. Further east, however, it will most likely even be a white Christmas.” What the high-low change will actually bring us still remains to be seen.