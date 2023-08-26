The collapse of a beer tent during a storm in South German Kissing near Augsburg (Swabia) on Saturday left more than ten people injured, six of them seriously, according to the police. They were setting up the tent and trying to hold it when the storm broke.

The storm left a trail of destruction in the region, with hail damage to buildings and flooded basements and streets. Severe thunderstorms also raged in Upper Bavaria on Saturday. From Bad Tölz to Garmisch-Partenkirchen, heavy rains, hurricane-force storms and hailstones the size of tennis balls left a trail of destruction, including numerous broken car windows, according to police. The A95 Munich-Garmisch motorway had to be temporarily closed due to torn off branches on the carriageways.

In the night from Thursday to Friday, parts of southern Germany were also hit by a severe storm, with at least one person dead and several injured.

More heavy rain is expected in the south of Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria on Sunday. This increases the risk of flooding. Local thunderstorms are accompanied by heavy rain and hail. More than 50 liters of rain per square meter can fall in a short time. There is a risk that cellars will fill up and streets will be flooded, German meteorologists warn.

The precipitation in southern Germany will turn into heavy continuous rain on Sunday and spread via Franconia to Saxony and Brandenburg. With the exception of a few showers, it will remain very wet in the south and east of the country until Tuesday. Especially in southern Bavaria and in the southeast of Baden-Württemberg, 100 to 150 liters of rain per square meter fall.

The south of France, the Alpine countries and northern Italy will also be affected in the coming days. The heavy rainfall is also expected to cause problems and nuisance in those areas. Initially, the Alps are particularly affected. As the storm moves east on Sunday and Monday, Northern Italy, Croatia and Slovenia will also be affected.

