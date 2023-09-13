The Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee for the 2023 Federal National Council Elections, affiliated with the National Elections Committee, Saif Ali Al Qubaisi, stressed the importance of election candidates adhering to the provisions of the executive instructions approved by the National Elections Committee, and the committee contributed to raising awareness about them, especially the instructions related to the controls and rules of electoral campaigns for candidates.

Al Qubaisi stressed that the committee is working on continuous follow-up of all electoral campaigns for the emirate’s candidates, for monitoring and guidance, in addition to the committee periodically sending awareness text messages to the candidates, urging them to review the candidate and voter guide, verify the instructions and controls included in it, and work in accordance with the specific conditions that regulate Conducting electoral campaigns and programs for candidates, which were approved by the Abu Dhabi Committee, in addition to taking into account compliance with the requirements of the relevant municipalities in all cities of the emirate, indicating the importance of adhering to the instructions.