The United Arab Emirates attaches great importance to people of determination at all levels, as it continuously works through its supportive plans, qualitative initiatives and national strategies to improve the services provided to them, and facilitate appropriate means to obtain them, so that they can enjoy comfort and prosperity on their homeland. The state is also keen to preserve their rights and provide them with the necessary requirements in basic areas such as education, health, jobs, etc., so that they can be effective members of society, especially in light of the talents and energies that many of them possess that can represent a real addition to the requirements of the comprehensive development process that the state is experiencing. Which must be provided with all the expertise and competencies of all segments of society.

The superior social care provided to people of determination is one of the most prominent achievements of the state, and its relevant institutions, under the directives of the wise leadership, continue to work to improve the quality of services provided to people of determination and to enhance their integration into society. In the context of the state’s continuing efforts to support people of determination in all the Emirates, the Department of Community Development, in cooperation with a number of agencies in Abu Dhabi, is implementing 12 initiatives aimed at developing the care system for people of determination and ensuring the sustainability of the services provided to them, in line with their aspirations and future needs.

The initiatives include establishing an integrated care system for people of determination and their families, in a manner that is consistent with current changes and is consistent with the remarkable development that the social sector system has witnessed over the past years. These initiatives include setting up a change management plan to implement the strategy for people of determination, and another initiative related to reviewing the legislative frameworks that affect people of determination through the axes that pertain to them, with the aim of establishing a legislative environment that ensures the provision of laws, decisions and implementing regulations that facilitate the affairs of the daily life of people of determination, follow-up on their affairs and empower them. To achieve their goals and ambitions.

The initiatives also include activating cooperation with international organizations, with the aim of sharing experiences, transferring experiences, exchanging knowledge about the latest ways, mechanisms and methodologies used to care for them, and working on planning and developing human capital in all sectors, to provide capable and qualified human cadres to care for people of determination and develop their acquired skills and work on Refining it, and this is a very important issue, especially with the increasing need for specialized staff to support people of determination.

In addition, the initiatives include encouraging social projects that provide services to people of determination, developing the social protection system, and launching excellence awards in the field of people of determination, with the aim of encouraging entities and individuals to provide competitive services that advance the aspirations of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi with regard to caring for people of determination. The initiatives also include launching a research, development and innovation system for people of determination, in addition to setting up a special system for sustainable financing of programs and services for people of determination, with the aim of ensuring the continuity of the programs and initiatives that are launched and realizing their benefits in the short and long term.

What the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is working on through its implementation of the Comprehensive Strategy for People of Determination 2020-2024, with the participation of more than 28 local and federal government agencies, will bring about a great qualitative leap that will achieve more care and empowerment for people of determination and their families, in light of an integrated system that provides high-quality services. It keeps pace with the most important changes in the world.

For the news bulletin “News of the Hour” issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research