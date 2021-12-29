The National Emergency and Crisis Authority in Sharjah, in cooperation with “Sharjah Private Education”, announced the continuation of attendance education for all students in private educational institutions in the emirate with the beginning of the second semester.

Noting that all classroom and extracurricular activities, morning queues and school trips will be suspended until further notice, and all workers and students “over 12 years” will be required to have a negative PCR test result of no more than 96 hours before entering the educational facility after the end of the winter vacation.

The authority also urged all workers to take the booster dose of the vaccine.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

