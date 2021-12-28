The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai has adopted preventive measures and measures for the return of studies in private Dubai schools during the second semester, starting on (Monday) January 3 for a period of two weeks.

The measures announced by the authority included: the continuity of formal education face-to-face in private schools in Dubai for the second semester, with the cessation of collective classroom and extracurricular activities, in addition to the prevention of gatherings and school trips, and the closure of canteens for the first two weeks of the second semester.







Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

