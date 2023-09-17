On September 8th, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, delivered to the Chamber of Deputies the Economic Package Project for 2024 for review, modification where appropriate and approval in the case of the Income Law before October 31 and in what corresponds to the Expenditure Budget before November 15 of this year.

The Federation Expenditure Budget project considers an amount of 9,066 billion pesoswhat represents an increase of 11.1 percent compared to that authorized for 2023.

It is important to comment that derived from the inertial pressures that have to do with contractual commitments and constitutional changes, as is the case of the payment of public debtpayments of pensions and the continuity of social programs like the call welfare pension for older adultswhich leaves the availability of the programmable budget very limitedfiscal situation that is very pressured by the completion of major works of this administration for the year 2024highlighting the Mayan Train, the Dos Bocas refinery, and in the case of Sinaloa, the completion of the Santa María Dam and the Picachos Dam Irrigation District (with around 10 billion pesos), among others.

The previous situation poses a historical budget deficit of around 4.9 percent with respect to the Gross domestic productwhich we have not seen since 1988 and since it implies a significant increase in public debt, this issue has been a situation that presents great controversy, since it puts the viability of the fiscal scheme in the medium term at the center of the discussion.

Regarding the budget project for the special concurrent program for sustainable rural development (PEC), which is the package that brings together all the programs that affect the countryside, an amount of 440 thousand 594 billion pesos is presented , which means an increase of 9.02 compared to the previous year. This increase mainly reflects the strengthening of this administration’s social programs that apply in rural areas, such as the pension for older adults, sowing life, among others.

In the case of SADER, which is part of the PEC, the budget presented, is 74 thousand 110 million pesos, with an increase of 5.08 percent compared to that authorized last year, which has been practically the same amount as the previous one in real terms and which means a continuity of agricultural public policies, since they are the same nine programs oriented mainly towards healthcare spending, with which the aim is to achieve the so-called food self-sufficiency.

Due to the limited budget availability presented by the project of the PEF described above, it is likely that in the Chamber of Deputies do not make modifications to this federal proposal, in any case there could be reallocations or reductions instead of increases, so CAADES states that within the program of Guarantee Prices A component for small and medium-sized corn producers is considered, which allows a safety net for commercial agriculture producers, in addition to considering whether it is possible for the health budget to be increased in real terms and considered within the Promotion of Health. Agriculture an amount for irrigation technology for the state of Sinaloa and particularly for the new irrigation systems in the south, and that the National Water Commission (SEMARNAT) has sufficient resources to face the drought situation that the country is experiencing.

By virtue of what we have witnessed this agricultural year both in the country and in the case of Sinaloa Regarding the marketing issues and low prices that we estimate will continue next year, as well as the drastic drought situation in some states of the country and particularly in Sinaloa, there are arguments for the Chamber of Deputies Consider these approaches that will undoubtedly contribute to the national goal of food self-sufficiency.

Marte Vega Román, President of CAADES

