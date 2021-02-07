The United Arab Emirates University confirmed that practical and laboratory courses will continue to be taught in attendance, through a plan that includes about 3000 students from practical colleges.

The Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Ali, stated that the university has taken all necessary preventive measures, including sterilizing buildings, facilities, transportation facilities, activity and event centers, halls, laboratories and internal housing. The Associate Deputy for Student Affairs, Dr. Aisha Al Dhaheri, confirmed the organization of a vaccination campaign against the “Covid-19” virus, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, with the aim of providing a healthy and healthy environment that helps the educational process continue. The return plan includes students of the College of Engineering, Science, Information Technology, Food and Agriculture, as some courses require practical and laboratory applications.





