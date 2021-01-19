Popular protests continued in several Tunisian cities today, Tuesday, accompanied by violence and clashes with security forces.

These demands began on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the fall of the regime of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, on January 14, 2011.

Demonstrations erupted in Tunis today and some other cities calling for work, dignity and the release of detainees, following night-time clashes between security forces and youths, and at a time when the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic increase economic suffering.

An unemployed protester named Maher Obaid said, “We have become convinced that the entire system must leave … We will return to the streets and take away our rights and dignity that were squandered by a group of corrupt people and our revolution that they stole (from us).”

Young men threw stones and Molotov cocktails at security forces, burned tires and looted stores, while police used tear gas and arrested hundreds.

About 250 protesters gathered on Bourguiba Street in central Tunis today, while other demonstrations took place in towns near Sidi Bouzid, from which the spark of protests sparked in 2011.

Protesters at the rallies chanted slogans demanding jobs. Earlier on Tuesday, the Tunisian General Labor Union and other human rights organizations expressed their support for the peaceful protests against “the politics of marginalization, impoverishment and starvation.”