OAustria’s further training system has recently become a model for Germany. In the small neighboring country, employees can take a career break for a maximum of one year for training or further education – or part-time training for up to two years. If you take what is known as educational leave, you can receive a further education allowance. Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) announced that employees in Germany should also be able to continue their professional training for a year if they and the employer have previously agreed on this.

Educational leave and part-time education are intended to increase the willingness of employees to undertake further training between Bregenz and Vienna and compensate for the wage losses associated with further training. Further training measures must be related to a professional activity and not just serve personal edification – at the same time, there is no examination of the meaningfulness of the chosen training in terms of labor market policy, so the training is not evaluated by the Public Employment Service (AMS). Further training allowance and part-time education allowance can be granted by the state labor market service to employees during educational leave or during a leave of absence against loss of earnings.

Voluntariness instead of legal entitlement

The prerequisite is that the employee has been employed by the same employer for at least six months without interruption and is subject to social security contributions. It is advantageous for a company that when the order books are full, a better qualified worker comes back. Employees, on the other hand, have the advantage of better opportunities and earning potential in addition to higher qualifications, it is said.

There is no legal entitlement to the time off, it is based on a voluntary basis. During this time, there is no protection against dismissal for employees. The further training allowance for the period of educational leave corresponds to the unemployment benefit to which you are entitled. In addition, additional earnings can be earned from the employer up to the marginal earnings limit. However, course costs and other expenses for training and further education are not covered by the AMS and must be financed by yourself.









The further training option is also in greater demand because of the corona pandemic: In the first half of 2022, more than 16,600 people received educational leave allowance. However, with a good four million dependent employees, only a small part invests in their further training. The Austrians are well below the international average, according to a study by the consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the online job platform Stepstone and the job exchange network “The Network” from 2019.







Around the world, two-thirds of workers devote at least a few weeks a year to continuing education. Emerging countries such as China and Iran are front runners with more than 80 percent.

Where are the positive effects?

There is a lack of clarity about the labor market contribution of the Austrian model. When asked about this, the Ministry of Labor says: There are indications from earlier evaluations that taking educational leave has no positive or slightly negative effects on the labor market – i.e. no increase in employment or income. The proportion of women who take educational leave immediately after parental leave is growing significantly. In general, the requirements for the further training measures are very low, and the educational leave has therefore not always been able to make a significant contribution to the better qualification of the participants.

Economists don’t really see a “qualification measure” here. “It is only partially a technical (further) qualification and, in my view, therefore only a limited possibility of countering the labor shortage,” says Stefan Vogenhuber from the Vienna Institute for Advanced Studies (IHS). The employers are too little involved in the type of measure. They have to agree, and are more likely to do so if they are not directly dependent on the workforce, perhaps also to bridge operational bottlenecks.

Criticism of the further education motives

Anecdotal evidence from the environment of a later labor market researcher shows that many academics in Austria simply consume the educational leave: They use it more for personal development, for traveling combined with language courses, to prevent burnout, to write a book, and certainly also for professional reorientation or reorientation. Christian Helmenstein, head of the German-Austrian Economica Institute, is surprised that Austria is a reference here. “It seems to me that educational leave in Austria is not exemplary in its current form. In not uncommon cases, it is more likely to serve as a relationship-friendly variant of a delayed separation of employee and employer. I can only see one aspect of the Bildungskarenz a l’Austrichien as exemplary: that it exists at all.”







Helmenstein recommends a one- or two-semester sabbatical to enable all employees to make a systematic investment in their human capital. In order to make this manageable from the company’s point of view, such a sabbatical could be taken between the ages of 45 and 52 – within a seven-year economic cycle there should be a period of underemployment that could be used for such an investment.

Helmenstein also advises that the sabbatical follow a formal curriculum, including exams, and lead to formal degrees. Successful participation with a degree could also be rewarded with a synthetic pension credit or otherwise incentivized, he believes.