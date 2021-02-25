The local emergency, crisis and disaster management team in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and the Sharjah Special Education Authority, decided to continue the distance education system at 100% for students, schools, and nurseries on the governmental and private levels in the emirate, until the end of the spring semester.

The local team explained that the decision comes as a continuation of the rational leadership’s interest in its male and female children, and based on its concern for their health and safety, and to provide appropriate alternatives for continuing education at a distance, to ensure comprehensive health security.

On the other hand, the local team, through the Executive Committee for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, continued its awareness campaign through drones, with the aim of educating community members on the need to adhere to the preventive measures and procedures to limit the spread of the emerging Covid-19 virus, which came during the broadcast of direct awareness messages via drones in several languages ​​from Through loudspeakers, to reach the highest possible number of community members.

The Executive Committee called on all members of society to follow preventive measures and adhere to wearing a mask, to avoid mixing and gatherings, and to stay away from everything that exposes community members to the danger of the virus.

The committee also called on all members of society to expedite receiving the vaccine through the centers provided by the state, to cooperate in unifying efforts to limit the spread of the virus, and to adhere to the directives issued by the Ministry of Interior and the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority, to follow all preventive measures and precautionary measures, to preserve public health.





