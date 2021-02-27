The Ministry of Community Development, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, continued to implement a campaign to vaccinate senior citizens against the “Covid-19” virus, which was launched at the beginning of last January, and included six stations: Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Dibba Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain, all the way to the emirate. Ras al-Khaimah, which witnessed the launch of the “Vaccination Campaign for Senior Citizens at Home” by visiting a team of the two ministries, the homes of senior citizens, men and women, in areas such as Dahan, Julfar, Rams, and Shaam.

The campaign was launched on January 10, 2010, and has achieved an increasing number of senior citizens, men and women, in all its stations.

The campaign continues at the level of the emirates and regions of the country to reach senior citizens and confirm their receipt of the vaccine according to a specific timetable, in order to enhance the prevention of the virus, in response to the national campaign # Hand_Hand_We recover.

The Assistant Undersecretary for Social Development Affairs at the Ministry of Community Development affirmed that Hessa perishes, the presence of health teams in the field in the centers of happiness of senior citizens in Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Dibba Fujairah and Umm Al-Quwain, all the way to Ras Al Khaimah, praising the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection «which provided medical teams to vaccinate adults Citizens in their places of residence ».

The Ministry of Community Development, in partnership with the concerned authorities, is keen to reach the priority groups and provide the “Covid-19” vaccine to them, reflecting the leadership’s keenness to provide all the ingredients that enhance the quality of life by overcoming the repercussions of the “Covid-19” crisis and returning life to normal. .

The campaign takes greater specificity, as it is directed to the most important and priority group and the need for a vaccine in order to enhance their health and safety and prevent complications of the disease, on the grounds that the vaccine is the way to protect community members from the repercussions of contracting the virus.





