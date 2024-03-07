OfSilvia Turin

Taking cocaine for 10 days disrupted communications between areas of the brain. Potential target found to modulate behavioral changes associated with drug use

Prolonged use of cocaine it affects how crucial neural networks communicate with each other in the brain interrupting the connections.

I study A study from the University of North Carolina discovered this published in February in the magazine The Journal of Neuroscience.

In particular, the scientists used mouse models and advanced neuroimaging techniques. Brain scans of mice explored changes in their brain network dynamics after cocaine self-administration over a 10-day period (followed by abstinence).

The final analyzes highlighted significant alterations in communication between neural networks, in particular between areas whose connections serve to concentrate, control impulses or feel motivated without the drug. Changes were more pronounced with increasing cocaine intake over the 10 days of self-administration.

In essence, these addiction-driven changes can affect how people respond to everyday situations, making their recovery is more difficult and drug resistance.

The study also offered new insights into the anterior insular cortex (AI) and retrosplenial cortex (RSC). The first is responsible for emotional and social processing; while the latter controls episodic memory, navigation and imagination of future events.

The researchers noted that there was a difference in coactivity between these two regions before and after cocaine intake. This circuit may be a potential target for modulating behavioral changes associated with cocaine use disorders.

The brain works like an orchestra, where each instrumentalist plays a crucial role in creating a coherent piece of music. Specific parts of the brain they have to work together to complete a task.

Cocaine disrupts basic communications within the brain.