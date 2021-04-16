The competitions of the second day of the International Competition for the Holy Qur’an in its 24th session continued, one of the activities of the Dubai International Holy Qur’an Award, in the presence of the advisor of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs, Chairman of the Award’s Organizing Committee, Counselor Ibrahim Mohammed Bumelha, and members of the committee.

The audience listened to the reading and recitation of four contestants competing to memorize the Book of God. The competitors on the second day participated in the competitions, Iyad Muhammad Yusef Magi Shian, from Taiwan, Malik Muhammad Azmi Hassouna, from Jordan, Bashir Abu Bakr, from Niger, and Adam Muhammad Adam, from Chad. And they all read Hafs’s narration on the authority of Asim.





