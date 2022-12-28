This week the first part of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood Warthe last season of the anime bleach. With its outcome came the announcement about when the next one will be available.

According to the plan it will be in July 2023. That’s right, this animated adaptation of Tite Kubo’s work will return until the summer of next year. The announcement in this regard came from the official Twitter account for Japan and the same as VIZ Media.

VIZ Media also shared a poster where Kurosaki Ichigo can be seen in the center with his parents on either side. It’s a way of focusing on his origins.

Ichigo carries with him a pair of swords and the phrase The Blade is Me (I am the Sword) stands out. This is in relation to the last episode of the first part.

Those who read the manga will surely understand its meaning. Too bad the anime is not yet available in Latin America.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

In addition to the announcement that Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will return in July 2023 a new trailer is available. This shows off new content and what to expect from the second wave of episodes.

Without a doubt, this anime is one of the most anticipated for next year and it is a shame that we have to wait so many months for its return. But what is coming will fill Kurosaki Ichigo fans with great emotions.

What is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War about?

As we mentioned before Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is the adaptation of the last arc of Tite Kubo’s manga. Until a few years ago it was the last thing he had related to the history of the series.

In broad strokes, it narrates the conflict between the Soul Society against the Quincies. If you watched the original seasons of the anime, you know that they were almost extinct. However, they have returned with renewed strength and tremendous power.

Fountain: Studio Pierrot.

Under the leadership of Ywach, an old and legendary enemy of the shinigami, they cause a terrible disaster. So once again Ichigo has to take action facing new dangers.

Again Studio Pierrot is in charge of the anime, which is currently only available in Japan and English-speaking countries. Sadly, Latin America and many regions could not see it as it should have been.

