Ukraine, which has been fighting the Russian invasion for two years, is now facing a new and dangerous challenge: a critical lack of soldiers on the front line and a shortage of ammunition.

American newspaper reports The Washington Post It is CNN have revealed in recent months an alarming situation occurring on the front lines of Ukrainian forces, where infantry units are reporting an acute shortage of manpower, which may be leading to burnout and falling morale among remaining soldiers.

According to reports, with less than 40 soldiers in some trenches, where the ideal would be more than 200, Ukrainian troops have struggled to fight and maintain their positions against recent Russian advances.

The situation is being further aggravated by the difficulty that Ukraine is currently having in mobilizing new recruits and by the lack of adequate training for those joining the ranks of the Army.

According to information from the The Washington Postbattalion commanders in the Ukrainian army have expressed their concerns about the possibility of sending inexperienced recruits to the battlefield, which could lead to an immediate high risk of casualties.

The recent tension that began to exist between President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian military high command, due to requests for changes and the attempt to renew and expand the military body, culminated in the recent replacement of the commander of the country's Armed Forces.

General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, popular among the soldiers, but who had already been under Zelensky's sights since the failed Ukrainian counteroffensive, ended up being fired and Oleksandr Syrskyi, who commanded the ground forces of the Ukrainian army, took his place.

A woman holds a photo of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during a rally in support of him | EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

At the moment, as reported by the international media, there is a debate within the Ukrainian military command about greater mobilization and the need to increase the number of conscripts, as the number of men who enlisted in the army of their own free will has fallen in recent months.

At the front, soldiers reported anonymously to the The Washington Post that some units have only 35% of the necessary staff. The lack of adequate rotation, especially during the winter, ended up leading to the extension of missions and the intense physical and mental exhaustion of several soldiers, which ended up compromising the defense of several positions and allowing a Russian advance on the ground.

Lack of financing is another significant obstacle currently facing Ukraine. The financial aid sent by the West is no longer as effective as before, soldiers' salaries are being paid with some difficulty and Ukraine's budget, which already had a weak economy, is already under pressure.

The European Union (EU) still continues to approve the sending of money to the country. Recently, the European bloc approved a shipment of around US$54 billion to Ukraine, but this occurred with delays, as this package was not unanimous, as Viktor Orbán's Hungary was opposed to this initiative.

Alexander Hill, professor of Military History at the University of Calgary, Canada, wrote in an article for the website The Conversation that, despite still receiving some Western-supplied military equipment, the Ukrainians are already facing the harsh reality of having to deal with a shortage of personnel to handle it.

In his article, the professor cited President Zelensky's statement that 31 thousand Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since February 2022, which, according to him, only scratches the surface of the problem. As Hill wrote, that figure likely excludes missing soldiers, those taken prisoner by Russia, and tens of thousands of wounded. With such substantial losses, the professor explained, the task of resupplying Ukrainian forces is becoming increasingly daunting.

A woman who served in the Ukrainian army stands in front of the mural honoring soldiers who died during combat against Russia | EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Ricardo Caichiolo, professor of International Relations at Ibmec in Brasília, said in an interview with People's Gazette that the Ukrainian counteroffensive carried out last year was not successful. According to him, Zaluzhnyi, the commander dismissed by Zelensky, had said before his departure that the country's forces needed 500,000 new soldiers, but the “president rejected this number, citing a lack of justification regarding the number requested and expressing concern about how pay this quota.”

Caichiolo stated that the need to increase the number of Ukrainian forces is not justified “solely by replacing the dead and injured, but by the need to rotate combatants”.

“Currently the troops are mentally and physically exhausted, because the rotations end up taking longer than recommended to be carried out, precisely due to the lack of personnel”, said the professor.

Ammunition shortages are also another critical problem within the Ukrainian forces. Commanders report receiving just 10 shells for two artillery pieces, reflecting the negative impact of the lack of more robust military aid from Europe and the stalemate of the US package, stalled by Congress.

“Ukrainian military and human resources are increasingly limited. There is currently a need for Ukraine to adopt a defensive rather than an offensive posture in the conflict, so that it has enough time to reorganize and reorient its actions. It is important to highlight, still referring to Ukrainian human material, that this is a contingent that to a large extent was not adequately trained, including to efficiently use sophisticated military equipment provided by Western countries”, recalled Caichiolo.

Ukrainian soldiers using ammunition during a short training session in Donetsk | EFE/EPA/OLGA KOVALOVA

Ukraine's response to these challenges included a revision of the mobilization law, which simplifies conscription procedures and lowers the minimum conscription age from 27 to 25.

This review, approved in a first vote in the country's Parliament, is still being debated internally and must go through a second vote before it can be promulgated by Zelensky. The lack of clarity in communication and the apparent intrigue between the president and the fired Zaluzhny, precisely because of the debate over the number of people who should be recruited, has generated an image of disunity in the government in society. As Professor Caichiolo recalled, Zelensky has even questioned in several interviews whether this change in the law was really necessary.

In addition to Zelensky's apparent opposition, the new recruitment legislation proposed to the Ukrainian Parliament also faces resistance from the population and questions about the country's ability to convince its citizens to continue “sacrificing” themselves for the territory. The pressure to increase the number of recruits in the army also contrasts with the need to keep the country's economy functioning to avoid social collapse. More men in military groups means less manpower to move the economy.

A CNN reported that in February there were protests in Kiev, where women and children asked for fair deadlines for the demobilization of some battalions, which reflects the tiredness of the population and the need for rest for soldiers who have been fighting for months against the Russian invasion without seeing your families.

Ukraine finds itself at a critical point, where a lack of soldiers and ammunition threatens its ability to resist the Russian enemy.

Change of strategy without air superiority contributed to high casualties

For reserve major and risk analyst Nelson Ricardo Fernandes Silva, the drop in the number of men on the front line can also be attributed to the change in Ukrainian strategy, which, according to the analyst, decided to leave the defense zone last year for the attack. This process, according to Fernandes, occurred without fundamental air superiority and with limited fire support when compared to Russia.

“Normally, those who attack need triple the amount [de homens] of those who defend it, because the number of casualties is much higher”, explained Fernandes in an interview with People's Gazette. The analyst also added that the Ukrainian counteroffensive ended up failing and that this may have contributed to the “huge” number of military casualties. There are also soldiers with little training entering the conflict, who end up dying earlier.

“[A] Ukraine does not have fire support like Russia, it also does not have air support and has a very large bottleneck in the amount of artillery ammunition […] different from Russia, which has a military industrial park producing weapons at full speed,” said Fernandes.

“Ukraine, when it needs a mortar grenade, it has to wait for it to come from the United States. [Essa munição] you have to travel all over the world to get there. […] This is one of the main points that end up affecting performance [ucraniana na guerra]which will increase [também]

the number of casualties”, stated the analyst.

Fernandes said the shortage of human and material resources could profoundly impact Ukraine's military strategies to resist Russian forces. He reaffirmed that the lack of air superiority and artillery power has placed Zelensky's country in a disadvantageous position, making it difficult to retake occupied territories.

The analyst also mentioned that the main difficulties faced by Ukraine in increasing its military contingent during the current conflict are related to the combat strategy adopted, which at this moment is still offensive.

According to Fernandes, the number of artillery sent to Ukraine has not kept up with the Russian production rate. Furthermore, as the analyst explained, new recruitments could also affect the country's economy, as this would mean less labor in the domestic market.

“Today Ukraine needs money not only to maintain itself functionally, to keep the state running, but it needs a huge amount of money in terms of military equipment. From the moment it becomes uncertain [principalmente a questão] of American aid – and a tendency is emerging that it will not materialize -, even more so with the eventual election of [Donald] Trump, Ukraine will not be able to maintain a war for such a long period,” said Fernandes.

Professor Caichiolo stated that, without support from the United States, “there is a real possibility that Ukraine will lose the war, not immediately, but in the long term.”

He recalled that in December last year, Zelensky personally went to Washington to convince the American Congress to approve the aid package worth US$60 billion, however, “the presidential election year in the USA could hinder the allocation of financial support ”, he said, highlighting that “the United States has been, since the beginning of the conflict – and not Europe – the largest suppliers of military support to Ukraine. In other words, in fact US support is absolutely vital for Ukraine.”