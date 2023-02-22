The time during which the inhabitants of the capital breathed excessive ozone pollution increased in 2022, above previous years, specialists from the Institute of Sciences of the Atmosphere and Climate Change of the UNAM.

In 2020 there was only one contingency for ozone Pollution, due to the fact that activities were reduced due to the pandemic, but in 2021 they increased to 3 contingencies and in 2022 they increased to 6, more than the 5 detonated in 2019, stated the researcher Óscar Peralta.

In 2021 there were 56 cumulative hours of ozone in higher concentrations during contingencies and in 2022 they totaled 198 hours in emergencies, most of which began around the measurement station in Pedregal, in Álvaro Obregón, he stressed.

“The southwestern zone is generally where the contingencies are activated, around 3 or 4 in the afternoon, when we have all the ingredients for rapid ozone formation, with the precursors that are in the atmospherePeralta said.

“The frequency with which these contingencies appear increases,” he stressed.

Researchers Elizabeth Vega and Óscar Amador explained that, in addition to cars, the main generators of emissions, there are now more precursors, which react in the atmosphere with heat to form ozonesuch as volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides.

They see little improvement by electric vehicles

On Line 3 of the Metrobús or the Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas, the transport buses were replaced by trolleybuses and electric vehicles, but they are insufficient to offset the emissions of the fleet in circulation, Vega stressed.

“There are vehicles that use diesel that are polluting in an ostentatious way,” Vega said.

The Volatile compounds they are used in cleaning products, in solvents used in the industry, in paints or in the LP gas used in homes for cooking food, added Vega.

“There are many volatile compounds. When we begin to define control strategies, we have to see which are the most reactive compounds,” said researcher Ricardo Torres.

Without Hoy No Circula, nor proof of emissions at checkpointsthe contamination would be greater, but there are vehicles such as diesel trucks and buses, which circulate without supervision, they added.

From 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. the higher ozone concentrations at a time when exercise outdoors should be avoided and during which it is preferable to stay indoors, they concluded.