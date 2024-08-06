To date, the staid rubber business has been the solid mainstay whose earnings finance investments in the promising automotive division. Synergies were never the decisive criterion in this mixed marriage; rather, it was about balancing different business cycles. From the perspective of Wolfgang Reitzle, who has headed the supervisory board since 2009 and was confirmed in office for another two years in April at the request of major shareholder Schaeffler, the corporate restructuring would offer the best opportunity to improve the market value that he promised the long-suffering shareholders. Hardly any other DAX stock has been beaten down as much in recent years as Continental. This would give the 75-year-old former car manager, who is partly responsible for the current misery, the chance of a conciliatory exit.

But the split is far from a solution. On the contrary, it only makes the current challenges in Hanover more apparent. Beyond ongoing cost-cutting programs, a new management will have to answer the question rightly raised by the unions about a future-proof strategy for the automotive division all the more urgently.

Is it easier to find a suitable partner to master the costly challenges of digitalization and electrification of automobiles in an independent company than in the old group? Will there even be a shared future with the automotive division of major shareholder Schaeffler? Even if there were good arguments for this, the path to this would be long and complicated. For the rest of Continental, a separation would mean going back to the roots. The rubber business may generate profits, but investors may lack growth fantasies. A divided Continental therefore means one thing above all: a double challenge.

