A sports car tire suitable for the winter period. Continental presents the new WinterContact 8 S, a product designed to tackle any condition in the most severe period of the year, with the engineers of the German brand who have developed innovative solutions such as the new compound and the “multitasking” design of the directional tread that allow it to meet the highest requirements for grip on dry, wet and snowy roads.

Sustainable tire

The new Continental WinterContact 8 S also scores highly in terms of sustainability: it boasts a B classification on the European tire label for its low rolling resistance, an important factor in maximizing the range of electric cars and reducing the fuel consumption of models with internal combustion engines. It also has a B classification for braking distances, an excellent result for a winter tire, synonymous with high performance in terms of safety on wet roads.

The development of Continental engineers

When developing the tread pattern, Continental’s engineers focused on a special combination of sipes and blocks that enables the tire to transfer particularly large longitudinal and lateral forces to the road. In addition, the additional long sipes provide extra gripping edges. The angles of the sipes and the tread blocks have been developed to meet the more stringent handling requirements of sports cars: for example, the zigzag grooves in the tread and the independent shoulder blocks give the tire good grip on snow-covered roads, while the more robust tread blocks offer the highest level of stability for precise handling on dry and wet surfaces. Some elements are therefore designed to offer safe performance on wintry roads, while others focus on sporty performance. When driving on wet roads, the tread grooves, which are positioned both longitudinally and diagonally to the direction of travel, quickly collect and disperse water. Even slush and fresh snow are effectively expelled thanks to this technology. This is why Continental technicians themselves speak of a “multitasking tread design”.

The specific mix

Continental uses a latest-generation silica tread compound that provides additional grip on all surfaces, whether dry or wet, effectively reduces rolling resistance and ensures a high degree of flexibility in winter temperatures to keep the tread soft and therefore performing. The WinterContact 8 S delivers superior braking and handling performance on dry and wet surfaces compared to its predecessor, while also boasting even lower noise levels. All these features contribute to a winning combination of properties that ensure safe and sporty driving in winter and reflect Continental’s commitment to more sustainable mobility. The new Continental WinterContact 8 S is also suitable for electric cars, as evidenced by the “EV-compatible” symbol on the sidewall.