The partnership between Continental and the Tour de France continues. The tire manufacturing brand and the cycling race which this year reaches its 111th edition will be side by side again in 2024 with Continental which will be among the main sponsors of the event by equipping the support vehicles at La Grand Boucle with the new most sustainable series tire in its product range: the UltraContact NXT. In addition to this, Continental will supply seven of the twenty-two competing teams with its innovative tubeless bike products.

Continental’s commitment to the Tour de France

Continental will put available to the seven UCI WorldTeams – Bahrain Victorious, Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale, Groupama-FDJ, INEOS Grenadiers, Intermarché-Wanty, Movistar and UAE Team Emirates – well 3 types of tyres specifically designed for the Tour de France and handcrafted at the Korbach factory in Germany. Starting from Grand Prix 5000 S TRa particularly versatile all-rounder who has already been used successfully in this competition in the past. Grand Prix 5000 AS TR and the Grand Prix 5000 TT TR Instead, they are two absolute novelties: the first is more robust and has significantly greater grip on wet surfaces; while the second, ultra-light and fast, was designed for time trials.

Green tyres

Even the official cars that will work to favor the dynamics of the race will have the precious support of Continental: in fact, they will be equipped with the UltraContact NXTthe most sustainable tire ever made by the brand and making its debut at the Tour. This product is made of up to 65% renewable and recycled materials certified by the ISCC Plus mass balance. It combines a high share of sustainable materials with the maximum safety and performance typical of Continental: all available sizes achieve the highest classification of the EU tire label in terms of rolling resistance, wet braking and external noise.