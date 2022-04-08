The first tires made with polyester made from recycled PET plastic bottles. To present them is Continental that already in 2021 had unveiled its ContiRe.Tex technology which exploited this material by excluding the intermediate chemical steps in order to make its product even more sustainable. The German manufacturer will use this high-performance technology on a number of selected sizes for the PremiumContact 6 and EcoContact 6 summer tires and Continental’s AllSeasonContact tire.

This material completely replaces the conventional polyester used in the construction of the tire carcass. One set of standard passenger car tires contains polyester obtained from about 40 recycled PET bottles. The bottles used by Continental come exclusively from regions without a closed-loop recycling system. The recycling process requires the bottles to be sorted and mechanically cleaned, after removing the caps and then mechanically shredded. At that point the PET is further transformed into granulated polyester and finally spun.

“We only use high-performance materials in our premium tires. From now on, these will include polyester yarn made from PET bottles and made with a particularly efficient recycling process. We brought our innovative ContiRe.Tex technology to the production stage in just eight months. I am proud of the whole team for this extraordinary result” said Ferdinand Hoyos, Continental’s business replacement manager in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). “We are constantly expanding the share of renewable and recycled materials in our tires. By 2050 at the latest, we aim to use only sustainable materials in our production“.