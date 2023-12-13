A new driving simulator for tire development to save time but also raw materials. Continental unveils a new technology that will help the company create its original equipment products but not only, with virtual tests that will speed up processes. The new Continental technology is known as a driver-in-the-loop (DIL) simulator and is able to calculate the exact driving dynamics parameters for each tire in relation to the respective test vehicle. Thanks to its high maneuverability, the simulator can provide Continental's professional test drivers with subjective driving sensations comparable to those of tests performed on a real test track.

How the new Continental technology works

During virtual tests, the simulator calculates the exact driving dynamics parameters for the tires in relation to the test vehicle. Continental inserts the tire model (which contains specific information such as design, tread and rubber compound) relevant to the customer's vehicle into the simulator, as was previously the case on the track. The simulator can evaluate tires suitable for all vehicle and traction variants, for cars and commercial, electric, hybrid and combustion engine vehicles.

The advantages of the simulator

The main advantage is that the tire parameters can be digitally adjusted at any time. This means that test drives can be repeated at short intervals with immediate feedback on driving impressions compared to the changes made. Thanks to its large motion platform (4 meters long, 5 meters wide) which features a maximum acceleration of 12 meters per second, test drivers experience all six degrees of freedom of vehicle dynamics, just like on a test track. These include the longitudinal and lateral movements, running motion, yaw, pitch and roll of a vehicle. Professional test drivers are trained to put these driving impressions to work in the development process. This experience is essential to obtain the exact tire configuration required by vehicle manufacturers for each specific vehicle model.

The new materials used

Even new materials used in a tire for the first time can be tested with the new simulator. The tests are particularly important, because every time an approved material in a tire is replaced with a new one, its properties and interactions with other materials must be thoroughly studied. Continental therefore guarantees that its tires meet high requirements in the areas of safety as well as rolling resistance and noise development.