Rapid technological change, for example, Industry 4.0 and digitization are just a few trends that have led to simple activities being increasingly replaced by complex tasks. “We are accompanying this transformation process with our training offensive.” The company, based in Hanover, has 58,000 employees in Germany.

If the focus is currently on the qualification of semi-skilled and unskilled workers, the CITT is also developing corresponding courses in which the employees acquire important skills and knowledge. “The HR departments identify the individual requirements, and the courses are developed based on this,” says Braunholz.

Corona was a helpful experience in this respect, because: “We can reach employees at different locations via online courses at the same time,” states the HR manager. That saves costs, because further training is an expensive matter, even if it is worthwhile with a view to the future.

Someone who likes to do something new

Trainer Schachtler is looking forward to the start of the practice and to finally getting to know his team personally. Incidentally, he himself is a great example of how far a thirst for knowledge can take you.

The trained mechatronics technician has qualified as a master electrician and technician over the years and knows how to automate and program machines. And since he also has the training certificate, he has now become a lecturer. “I’m just a guy who likes to do something new.”