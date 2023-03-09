Continental is preparing to say goodbye to Russia. The German multinational has in fact announced that it is about to sell its assets in the country led by Vladimir Putin, which implies the sale of the Kaluga plant. Clearly it was the continuation of the war in Ukraine that dictated a position of this type by Continental, which already in February last year had suspended its operations in Russia waiting to understand what the evolution of the conflict would be.

Ready to pick up from Russia

“The war is the cause of our controlled withdrawal from the Russian market. This also corresponds to the divestment of our assets, including our factory in Kaluga. We are in the advanced stages of the sales process – commented Nikolai Setzer, CEO of Continental – 2022 was a particularly busy year for us, given that the war in Ukraine has driven up the prices not only of raw materials, but also of semi-finished products, energy and logistics”. We recall that, together with on-site operations, about a year ago the German multinational also suspended imports and exports from the country, only to then retrace its steps in April, even if only temporarily, with the stated aim of protecting workers premises from criminal charges.

Optimism for 2023

However, despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop, the company managed to meet its adjusted sales and earnings target in the just-concluded fiscal year. Continental’s performance was particularly affected not only by the effects of the war in Ukraine mentioned above, but also by the restrictions due to the Coronavirus pandemic in China, the current shortage of semiconductors and additional costs of approximately 3.3 billion euros resulting from the increase in raw material prices. In view of the future there is optimism: the company expects a margin of 5.5-6.5% this year on an increase in consolidated sales of 42-45 billion euros, compared to 39.4 billion last year.