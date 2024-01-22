Continental renews its range of tires dedicated to motorcycles and in particular to Supermotards. On the occasion of the Motor Bike Expo in Verona, the German company unveiled the ContiAttack SM 2 which takes up the legacy of the ContiAttach SM EVO in the offer of the brand specialized in mobility. It is a pure Supermotard tire approved for road circulation equipped with innovative technologies, such as the BlackChili compound and designed to offer performance on the track while ensuring greater durability, while also favoring maximum riding pleasure.

Grip in the wet

The ContiAttack SM 2 is developed on Continental's sportiest carcass and is inspired by the ContiTrack racing slick tyres. The fewer grooves on the shoulder guarantee a high lean angle. The new Supermotard tire has improved on the lap times recorded by its predecessor on the Continental test circuit, especially in the wet, and completes the course around 3% faster. Even in the dry It keeps the previous generation of tires at a distance, covering the test lap in around 2% less time. Furthermore, the ContiAttack SM 2 is capable of tackling a higher number of laps on the track than its predecessor, thanks above all to the greater tread depth for both the front and rear tyres.

The technologies of the Continental ContiAttack SM 2

The credit for these performances can be attributed to two technologies that characterize the ContiAttack SM 2, namely the GripLimitFeedback which increases the level of safety at extreme lean angles, as it guarantees precise feedback on variations in the friction coefficient and the connection between the tire and the road. offering a higher level of control and greater confidence at the limit. Then the RainGrip compound which guarantees optimal grip in the wet thanks to a specific siliceous compound which is able to enhance its control characteristics even in difficult conditions.

Development over time

As with the previous tyres, we also find the technology on the ContiAttack SM 2 MultiGrip which allows a homogeneous gradation of grip in a single compound, therefore without annoying transitions between different levels when moving from the central area of ​​the tread to the shoulder. On the new generation of Continental Supermotard tires there is also the surface TractionSkin which allows you to become familiar with the new tire by offering grip from the first meter thanks to the micro-rough tread. The construction of the steel belt ZeroDegree 0° with position alignment on the front and rear tire casing in the direction of rolling ensures excellent stability at high speeds and minimal tendency to kickback. The new ContiAttack SM 2 will be available from the first quarter of 2024 in the sizes 120/70 R 17 (front) and 160/60 R 17 (rear). From the second half of 2024, the sizes 110/70 R 17 (front) and 140/70 R 17 and 150/60 R 17 (rear) will complete the range.