Continental’s commitment to implementing strategies and measures to reduce emissions in the supply chain is confirmed. The German group obtained for the fifth time in a row the highest score in the “Supplier Engagement Rating” by the international non-profit organization CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project). This recognition places Continental among the companies that obtained the highest marks from CDP in 2022 (equal to 8% of the 13,000 overall assessed) for their commitment in this sector.

Continental awarded for sustainable chain

In particular, the international body recognized Continental’s holistic approach in working closely with suppliers to achieve broad improvements along all stages of the supply chain. “We aim for higher efficiency and lower emissions – commented Claus Petschick, Head of Sustainability at Continental Tires. By 2050, we want to achieve fully sustainable supply chains and we are working hard to achieve this goal. Receiving this award from CDP once again demonstrates that we are on the right track to further reduce our environmental impact both inside and outside the company“.

Technology management

Continental is taking a holistic approach to making the complex and fragmented natural rubber supply chains more sustainable. The Group’s commitment ranges from the training of small farmers, in collaboration with the German development aid agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), to the use of cutting-edge digital technologies and the search for alternative sources of rubber natural.

Commitment since 2017

Since 2017, Continental has partnered with EcoVadis, the leading international sustainability rating platform for companies and global supply chains, to evaluate the performance of its suppliers. Responsibility and clear rules in the selection of partner companies contribute to minimizing emissions as well as environmental and social risks in the area of ​​human rights.