The shift towards emission-free mobility and industry is accelerating significantly. More and more companies are investing a large part of their profits in innovation at the service of energy efficiency and the environment and that they investigate the way to move without polluting or polluting as little as possible. Continental has made sustainability a transversal pillar of its corporate strategy and one of the key drivers in its commitment to innovation.

Since its inception 150 years ago, Continental has used the latest technologies to make mobility around the globe more sustainable. From developing carbon-neutral production processes to reducing emissions on the road, Continental is committed to caring for the planet. The company is currently reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions through partnerships, such as expanding the project with the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development to ensure full traceability of the natural rubber supply chain. in the Indonesian province of West Kalimantan or its participation as a founding partner of the Extreme E racing series for which it has exclusively developed the tires that fit the electric SUVs that compete; and through the development of new materials and improved production processes. Of the latter, two of its most outstanding milestones are the TaraxaGum and Cokoon projects.

Continental Urban TaraxaGum

In 2018 the “Taraxagum Lab Anklam” laboratory was opened in Germany, where work is being done on the cultivation, development, installation and operation of machines for post-treatment testing of the Russian dandelion, an excellent alternative to the tropical rubber tree . This can be grown in temperate regions throughout Europe, so, thanks to its local production, it saves long journeys and the CO2 emissions that they entail. All these efforts have materialized in the Urban TaraxaGum bicycle tire, the first production tire made with natural dandelion rubber that is already being marketed in different countries, including Spain, and will be followed by tires for other vehicle categories.

For its part, Cokoon is a technology that allows the use of textile reinforcement materials with rubber compounds without the use of chemicals. Being able to do without these for more environmentally friendly alternatives is beneficial not only for a sustainable supply chain, but also for tire cable manufacturers. Therefore, it is not surprising that since its first announcement in 2019 numerous companies have expressed an interest in trying this material that is already available.

However, like car manufacturers, tire manufacturers must also come up with new concepts to achieve greater energy efficiency and improve the quality of the air we breathe, something closely linked to electric mobility, where Continental has been working for a long time.

One particularly demanding field is the development of tires for electric city buses. These have to face stricter requirements than those for buses with combustion engines, as they must provide the same mileage and meet the same safety standards as conventional tires, in addition to offering a quiet ride. This is why Continental and VDL Bus & Coach have joined forces to jointly develop initial tire prototypes that are currently being tested on Continental’s Contidrom test track.

Continental Contidrom Testing

For 150 years Continental has developed products as innovative, safe and sustainable as these. From the world’s first car tire with a stamped tread to the smart tires for autonomous carsFrom tires made from dandelion, Continental works every day to overcome and continue to blur the limits of mobility while creating environmentally friendly solutions.