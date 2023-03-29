At least 208 public tenders and selection processes in the country are open for registration this Monday (27) and gather 27,928 vacancies in positions at all levels of education. The selection process for the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region, with only 1 vacancy open, is the one that pays the highest remuneration for Substitute Federal Judge: R$32,004.65. See the announcement here.

Concurseiros should keep an eye on the application deadlines that end this week. The Public Ministry of Paraíba, for example, closes the notice on Friday (31). There are 14 vacancies with salaries of R$8,165. Sign up at this link from the Carlos Chagas Foundation website.

Some universities are also with open edicts. The University of São Paulo (USP) opened a selection for full professor, doctor and temporary professor. There are 4 vacancies available with salaries of R$19,885.

Also open is the public notice for the BB Tecnologia e Serviços contest, linked to Banco do Brasil. There are 138 including technician and analyst. Salaries range from R$2,184.73 to R$4,369.45. Entries close on April 25th.

The opportunities are for different regions of the country and Applications can be made from Monday (20) on the FGV website, organizer of the contest. The deadline for registration is April 25th.

Another federal-level contest is that of the Army, with 1,095 vacancies distributed in the following states: Miin Gerais, Rio Grande do Norte, Ceará, Santa Catarina, Goiás, Rio Grande do Sul, São Paulo, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio de Janeiro. Entries can be made until April 26, with the payment of R$95. Read the notice here.