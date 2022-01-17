Several contests are open for registration at the beginning of the year and bring together more than 239,000 vacancies across the country, with monthly remuneration of up to R$32,000.

The largest number of vacancies is for the 2022 Census, with 206,900 opportunities and salaries that can reach R$2,100 (Learn more here and here). The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro has 15 vacancies for those who have completed higher education with monthly remuneration of R$ 32 thousand.

Another contest with many vacancies is the one from the Agency for the Development of Primary Health Care (Adaps). There are 4,600 vacancies for candidates with higher education and salaries ranging from R$12 to R$18 thousand.

Check out some of the open competitions

PC-AM (Civil Police of the State of Amazonas) – Vacancies: 362 – Education: higher – Salary: R$ 12,948 to R$ 20,449 – Enrollment until 1/2 – More information here.



CGU (General Controllership of the Union) – Vacancies: 375 – Education: medium, higher – Salary: R$ 7,283 to R$ 19,197 – Enrollment until 1/2 – More information here.

Sefaz-PA (Farm Department of Pará) – Vacancies: 200 – Education: higher – Salary: R$ 11,910 to R$ 15,076 – Enrollment until 2/10 – More information here.



Fiscal Auditor ISS-BH (Municipal Finance Department of Belo Horizonte) – Vacancies: 14 – Education: higher – Salary: R$ 15,022 – Enrollment until 2/3 – More information here.

