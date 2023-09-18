The English striker had not played since January 2022 due to his arrest for sexual assault: after the acquittal and United’s farewell, Getafe decided to give him an opportunity

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci





@

filippomricci – madrid

22 January 2022. Manchester United 1 West Ham 0. Rashford goal in the 90th minute. The last game played by Mason Greenwood, until yesterday. September 17, 2023, almost 20 months later, Getafe 3 Osasuna 2. The Englishman came on in the 77th minute for Latasa and less than 10 minutes later he won the corner that led to the azulones’ third and decisive goal, scored by Maksimovic.

the choirs — Mason also took on the ugly chants of the Navarre fans: “Greenwood will die”. Reprehensible drift triggered by the recent past of the former England international, accused and acquitted of sexual assault, battery and repeated coercive conduct towards a woman. See also Aston Villa vs. Liverpool: see the goals of the match in the Premier League

the case — On January 30, 2022, news leaked in England of the arrest of United’s promising young player after a woman posted videos and images on social media alleging Greenwood’s violent conduct. The Red Devils manager was then released from prison and arrested again in October for violating the rules of parole that the judge had granted him. In early February this year the case was closed, due to the withdrawal of a key witness and the appearance of new evidence. The judge said that he had not taken the decision lightly, but that he had no other choice, promising to continue to follow the footballer’s moves and inviting women to continue to report any cases of violence.

excluding — Greenwood had lost contracts with Nike and EA Sports, among others, and was suspended by Manchester United who continued to pay him his hefty £75,000-a-week salary, almost £4m gross a year. Once the Old Trafford club learned of the judge’s decision, it launched an internal investigation and then informed the player that he would no longer wear the club’s shirt. No second chances. See also Thomas Tuchel sacked from Chelsea

close to Lazio — So Greenwood started looking for a team. He was close to Lazio, then linked to Besiktas and Villarreal. And he ended up at Getafe, not without controversy. Coach Bordalas said that it was Bellingham who convinced Greenwood to accept Getafe, only to later correct himself by saying that it hadn’t happened that way. United loaned him out until the end of the year, Getafe asked for and obtained a clause: if things don’t go well, on and above all off the pitch, Greenwood will be sent back to England.

the restart — It matters little. Greenwood has found a place to start again, where he can try to restart his career as a footballer which seemed to promise so much and which ended up on the rocks. The photos posted by the woman who reported being attacked by Greenwood are still there, disturbing and painful. The judge acquitted Mason, but the opposing fans seem to remember her very well. The case is closed, the wound is open. Like Greenwood’s career. See also Record start for The Ocean Race: over 300,000 visitors to the Ocean Live Park in Alicante