Check the public tender notices with open enrollment for 2,479 high school and higher education vacancies in the Federal District, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro and Pernambuco. Salaries go up to R$ 30 thousand.

Federal District Court of Justice

Vacancies: 112

Salary: BRL 7.5 thousand and BRL 12.4 thousand

Registration: until March 14 here

University of Brasilia

Vacancies: 174

Salary: BRL 2,400 to BRL 4,000

Registration: until February 15 here

Ministry of Economy

Vacancies: Temporary hiring of 300 professionals + 1,830 candidates for reserve registration.

Salary: BRL 1,700 to BRL 6,100

Registration: until February 14 here

+ Brazil enters the Global Entry program, which makes it easier to enter the US

Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul

Vacancies: 28

Salary: BRL 7,352.93

Registration: until March 4th here

Court of Auditors of Rio de Janeiro

Vacancies: 20 vacancies

Salary: BRL 9,596.13 to BRL 13,708.81

Registration: until February 24 here

Public Ministry of Pernambuco

Vacancies: 15

Salary: BRL 30,404.42

Registration: until February 21 here

