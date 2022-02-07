Check the public tender notices with open enrollment for 2,479 high school and higher education vacancies in the Federal District, Rio Grande do Sul, Rio de Janeiro and Pernambuco. Salaries go up to R$ 30 thousand.
Federal District Court of Justice
Vacancies: 112
Salary: BRL 7.5 thousand and BRL 12.4 thousand
Registration: until March 14 here
University of Brasilia
Vacancies: 174
Salary: BRL 2,400 to BRL 4,000
Registration: until February 15 here
Ministry of Economy
Vacancies: Temporary hiring of 300 professionals + 1,830 candidates for reserve registration.
Salary: BRL 1,700 to BRL 6,100
Registration: until February 14 here
+ Brazil enters the Global Entry program, which makes it easier to enter the US
Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul
Vacancies: 28
Salary: BRL 7,352.93
Registration: until March 4th here
Court of Auditors of Rio de Janeiro
Vacancies: 20 vacancies
Salary: BRL 9,596.13 to BRL 13,708.81
Registration: until February 24 here
Public Ministry of Pernambuco
Vacancies: 15
Salary: BRL 30,404.42
Registration: until February 21 here
