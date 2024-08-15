United Statess is quite a challenge in itself, but getting it a house and a cheap rentit is even more so. That is why they launched a contest for those migrants who want help paying their rent, since if they are chosen by lottery,They will pay the rent for their home for 3 months. Migrate tos is quite a challenge in itself, but getting itandit is even more so. That is why they launchedwho want help paying their rent, since if they are chosen by lottery,

The site News for Immigrants shared the draw on their social networks, in which They indicate that you only need to access the link in your profile, complete a form that suits your needs and will automatically enter the draw. Also, if you invite 3 or more friends to participate, you will get 2 additional tickets.

To apply for the draw, You must reside in any of the 50 states of the country. The states of are not included. Mississippi neither Oregondue to legal restrictions. On the other hand, they clarified that the prize It is a sum equivalent to three months’ rent.which must not exceed US$5,000.

It is possible to participate in the contest until September 2nd, inclusive. A week later, the draw will be held and the winner You will be notified by email. Finally, They made some clarifications: “The winner will have to verify his/her age and place of residence. In addition, the right to receive the prize is NOT transferable or assignable.”

While the raffle applies to all 50 states, There are some places where it is more advisable for migrants to live. in terms of work, housing and economic opportunities. According to a study carried out by the migrant defense organization, New American Economy.

According to their analysis, the city of Chicagoin Illinois, is the most migrant friendly. In second place on the list was mentioned FremontCalifornia and finally, the top three closes with Chula Vistaalso in California.